FY2019 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Raised by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $100.49 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $97.72. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2019 earnings at $22.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $111.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $122.68 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Raymond James cut Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,917.45 on Wednesday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,026.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,965.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,173,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Booking by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,600,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Booking by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Booking by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 18,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

