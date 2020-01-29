FY2019 EPS Estimates for Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Decreased by Analyst

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Domtar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.16. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Domtar stock opened at $36.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.96. Domtar has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $53.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domtar by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

