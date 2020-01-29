FY2019 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.44). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays raised Halozyme Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

HALO opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.86. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

