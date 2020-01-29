FY2019 EPS Estimates for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lifted by Svb Leerink

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.56). Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $42.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.02 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. Heron Therapeutics’s revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HRTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Heron Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

In other news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

