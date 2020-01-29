FY2019 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Lowered by William Blair (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $9.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.53. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.94. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 265,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,474,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,141,000 after buying an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360. 13.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.