FY2019 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Boosted by Wedbush

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $120.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,263,499.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360 over the last three months. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $1,867,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 13.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

