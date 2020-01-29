FY2019 EPS Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd Increased by Analyst (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.23. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 245.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 235,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 167,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 112.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.31% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

