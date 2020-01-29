FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted by Northcoast Research

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Shares of WING stock opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.27. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $107.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.00, a PEG ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wingstop by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,486.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 285,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,083,000 after purchasing an additional 267,833 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 4.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 196,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

