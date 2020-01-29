FY2019 EPS Estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc Decreased by Svb Leerink (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.74) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.73). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6,697.33% and a negative return on equity of 150.08%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XERS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of XERS stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of -0.48.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 421,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $153,344.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,594.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

