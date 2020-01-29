FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Marin Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.40.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ:BMRC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,481. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $599.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $45,730.00. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $25,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,243 shares of company stock worth $642,192. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $75,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 44.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

