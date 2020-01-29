FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Customers Bancorp Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.98.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

NYSE CUBI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.96. 2,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,635. The firm has a market cap of $694.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 136.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,348,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,320,000 after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

