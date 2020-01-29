FY2020 Earnings Estimate for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOFG. BidaskClub lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.37. 113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,081. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $538.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 381.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,681,000 after buying an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

