FY2020 Earnings Forecast for BHP Group Ltd Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.62 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.96. 50,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,284. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,447,000 after buying an additional 257,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BHP Group by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,458,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

