FY2020 EPS Estimates for ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Lifted by Analyst

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for ACERINOX SA/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

OTCMKTS ANIOY remained flat at $$5.43 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.37.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

