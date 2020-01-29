FY2020 EPS Estimates for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Lowered by Analyst

BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $3.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BHP Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

BBL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,439. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $220,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.