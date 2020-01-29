FY2020 EPS Estimates for County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) Lifted by DA Davidson

County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of County Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens lowered shares of County Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ICBK remained flat at $$25.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. 39 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.56. The firm has a market cap of $172.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.76.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 330.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in County Bancorp by 362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $271,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 381,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.