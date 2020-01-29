FY2020 EPS Estimates for Heartland Financial USA Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.05. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HTLF. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.74. 138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Schmitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $625,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,018 shares in the company, valued at $11,744,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,907 shares of company stock worth $1,020,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 11.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

