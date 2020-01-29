FY2020 EPS Estimates for Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Decreased by Dougherty & Co

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at Dougherty & Co cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Dougherty & Co analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.97.

Get Imax alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Imax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE IMAX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 236,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Imax has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Imax had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Imax by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,629,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,760,000 after buying an additional 211,547 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 5.2% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 990,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the second quarter worth about $16,497,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Imax by 12.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imax during the second quarter worth about $9,094,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Imax news, insider Mark Welton sold 2,831 shares of Imax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $60,158.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Imax

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.