FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.15. 2,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,799. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.11. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,176,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 5,776 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $346,617.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $987,644.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

