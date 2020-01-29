FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Increased by Analyst

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 133,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $829.69 million, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $17.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

