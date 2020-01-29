FY2021 EPS Estimates for Antares Pharma Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antares Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ATRS. ValuEngine cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 21,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,207. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $638.23 million, a PE ratio of 389.39 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $5.13.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,216.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $366,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the third quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.