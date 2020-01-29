FY2021 EPS Estimates for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Decreased by Svb Leerink

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Beigene in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($13.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($12.13). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Beigene’s FY2022 earnings at ($7.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. Beigene’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share.

BGNE has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

Shares of BGNE traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.30. 5,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,230. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.10. Beigene has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.82 and its 200-day moving average is $153.29.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.49, for a total value of $291,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 291,667 shares in the company, valued at $56,726,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 25,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $4,858,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,771,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,963 shares of company stock valued at $24,642,833. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the second quarter worth $847,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beigene by 4.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the second quarter worth $8,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

