FY2021 EPS Estimates for Icon Plc Increased by SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Icon in a report issued on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $8.83 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.79. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ICLR. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Icon in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.91. 1,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,649. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.81. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,691,000 after buying an additional 203,734 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Icon by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,680,000 after purchasing an additional 519,534 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Icon by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,052,000 after buying an additional 70,921 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in Icon during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,360,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Icon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

