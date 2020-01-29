FY2021 EPS Estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.96.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a $65.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,377. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,912,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $27,477,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,265,000 after buying an additional 315,970 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,033.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 222,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,912,000 after buying an additional 211,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 160.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 330,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,146,000 after buying an additional 203,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $213,560.00. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.