FY2021 EPS Estimates for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Decreased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for THYSSENKRUPP AG/S in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%.

TKAMY has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THYSSENKRUPP AG/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TKAMY stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. 40,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. THYSSENKRUPP AG/S has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

THYSSENKRUPP AG/S Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

