FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $453.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Alliance Resource Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.10. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 129,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

