Galactrum (ORE) Market Cap Reaches $10,078.00

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Galactrum has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Galactrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Galactrum has a total market cap of $10,078.00 and $1.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.23 or 0.01325295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00047118 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00030927 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00204279 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006622 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00069002 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001850 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Galactrum Coin Profile

Galactrum is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum.

Galactrum Coin Trading

Galactrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.