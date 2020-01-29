GameCredits Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges including BitBay, Coinrail, HitBTC and Upbit. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.37 million and $16,356.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00639434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007323 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00035513 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Poloniex, Upbit, Coinrail, BitBay, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

