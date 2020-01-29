Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $418,875 and sold 45,801 shares worth $1,983,065. Company insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5,109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,880,000 after buying an additional 766,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 841,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,181,000 after buying an additional 523,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.43. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $287.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

