Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Up 14.3% in January

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,160,000 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 35,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 18.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPS shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

GPS opened at $18.13 on Wednesday. GAP has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $31.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 22.33%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GAP will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 156.7% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in GAP by 2,644.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

