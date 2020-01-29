GAPS Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 29th. One GAPS token can now be purchased for approximately $6.43 or 0.00068810 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. GAPS has a market capitalization of $64.35 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046510 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,410.05 or 1.00784295 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000743 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00047229 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001408 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000257 BTC.

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain.

GAPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

