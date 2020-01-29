Garlicoin Market Capitalization Tops $25,028.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $25,028.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 53,957,363 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

