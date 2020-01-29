Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 233,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

