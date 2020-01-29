Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $3.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $102.18 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

