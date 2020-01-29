Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $15.18 Million Investment in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 453,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,183,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF makes up about 11.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 447,074 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,563,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,569,000 after acquiring an additional 36,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 592,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 479,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 331.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 287,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 221,189 shares during the period.

PTLC stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.