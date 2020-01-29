Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,169,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,758,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 156,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 131,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.54.

