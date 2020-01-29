Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,047 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 13.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $17,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

