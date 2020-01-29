GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Short Interest Update

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 254,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GasLog Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $10.91. 496,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.91. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.