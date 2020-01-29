GCN Coin One Day Volume Reaches $15.00 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $33.94, $20.33 and $13.77. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $99,369.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.15 or 0.00637133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007326 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $10.39, $5.60, $50.98, $24.43, $13.77, $32.15, $33.94, $24.68, $20.33, $18.94 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

