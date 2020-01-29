Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.50.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price target on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of GNRC traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.56. 23,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Generac has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $107.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $601.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $503,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,943 shares in the company, valued at $67,584,088.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $204,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at $14,933,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Generac by 21.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Generac by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

