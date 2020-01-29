General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Man Group plc increased its position in General Dynamics by 73.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 139.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 37,328 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 510,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.9% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $183.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.99.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

