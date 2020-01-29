General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,569,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,770,107 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of General Electric worth $229,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,380,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,541,000 after purchasing an additional 610,113 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in General Electric by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,240,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,246,000 after purchasing an additional 94,735 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,908,000 after purchasing an additional 781,672 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in General Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,916,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,478,000 after purchasing an additional 230,061 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.23.

GE stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $102.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

