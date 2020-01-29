General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.62.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14. General Electric has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in General Electric by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

