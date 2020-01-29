General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.23.

NYSE GE opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

