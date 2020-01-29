General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,577 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,621 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in General Motors by 15.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 304,120 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Motors has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.03.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

