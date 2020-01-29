Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Down 0.9% This Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00010615 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, IDEX and Ovis. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $679,188.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.93 or 0.03124650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00192184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Binance, Ovis, IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.