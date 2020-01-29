GenesisX (XGS) Market Cap Reaches $54,103.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $54,103.00 and approximately $148.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Solaris (XLR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,709,974 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net.

GenesisX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

