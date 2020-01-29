GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the December 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ GNMK traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.41. 144,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,782. GenMark Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $318.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 851,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 5,500 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $30,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,361.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,774 shares of company stock valued at $466,279 over the last quarter. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 447,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 340,566 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

