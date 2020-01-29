Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNCA. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.