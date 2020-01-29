Geospace Technologies (GEOS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Shares of GEOS opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.51 million, a P/E ratio of -498.83 and a beta of 1.95. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

In other Geospace Technologies news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

